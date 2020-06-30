Premier Synth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in March 2020 down 26.23% from Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 278.84% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Premier Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2019.

Premier Synth shares closed at 3.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -60.98% returns over the last 6 months and -69.49% over the last 12 months.