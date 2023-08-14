Premier Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, down 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in June 2023 down 9.59% from Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 212.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 94.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Premier Synth shares closed at 14.49 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.86% returns over the last 6 months and -44.59% over the last 12 months.