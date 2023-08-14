English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Premier Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, down 9.59% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in June 2023 down 9.59% from Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 212.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 94.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    Premier Synth shares closed at 14.49 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.86% returns over the last 6 months and -44.59% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Synthetics Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.9113.0817.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.9113.0817.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4211.3713.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.321.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.38-1.40-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.330.20
    Depreciation0.190.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.921.412.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.840.33
    Other Income0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.880.34
    Interest0.120.130.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.280.750.25
    Exceptional Items--1.20--
    P/L Before Tax-0.281.950.25
    Tax--0.88--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.281.070.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.281.070.25
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.612.320.55
    Diluted EPS-0.612.320.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.612.320.55
    Diluted EPS-0.612.320.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Premier Synth #Premier Synthetics Processors #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!