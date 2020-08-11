Premier Synth Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 96.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2020 down 96.81% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 276.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 115.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2019.
Premier Synth shares closed at 5.86 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -68.49% over the last 12 months.
|Premier Synthetics Processors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|10.33
|11.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|10.33
|11.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|6.76
|9.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.98
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.18
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.47
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.27
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|1.79
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.07
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.12
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.11
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.59
|4.59
|4.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.24
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.24
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.24
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.24
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm