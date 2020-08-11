Premier Synth Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 96.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2020 down 96.81% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 276.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 115.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2019.

Premier Synth shares closed at 5.86 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -68.49% over the last 12 months.