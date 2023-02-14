Premier Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 852.1% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 2000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Premier Synth shares closed at 23.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Premier Synthetics Processors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.19
|9.81
|14.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.19
|9.81
|14.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.04
|9.13
|11.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.68
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|-2.32
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|0.99
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.23
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|2.05
|3.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|-0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.24
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.06
|-0.24
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-0.24
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-0.24
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.59
|4.59
|4.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-0.52
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-0.52
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-0.52
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|-0.52
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited