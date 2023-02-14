 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Premier Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 852.1% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 2000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Premier Synthetics Processors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.19 9.81 14.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.19 9.81 14.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.04 9.13 11.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.68 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 -2.32 -0.32
Power & Fuel 0.99 -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.23 0.22
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 2.05 3.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.07 -0.15 -0.13
Other Income 0.13 0.04 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 -0.12 -0.15
Interest 0.11 0.12 -0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.06 -0.24 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.06 -0.24 0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -0.24 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -0.24 0.14
Equity Share Capital 4.59 4.59 4.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 -0.52 0.31
Diluted EPS -2.30 -0.52 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 -0.52 0.31
Diluted EPS -2.30 -0.52 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited