Premier Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 852.1% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 2000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.