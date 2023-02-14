English
    Premier Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 852.1% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 2000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Premier Synth shares closed at 23.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.57% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Synthetics Processors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.199.8114.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.199.8114.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.049.1311.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.68--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.86-2.32-0.32
    Power & Fuel0.99----
    Employees Cost0.240.230.22
    Depreciation0.190.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.442.053.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.15-0.13
    Other Income0.130.04-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.95-0.12-0.15
    Interest0.110.12-0.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-0.240.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.06-0.240.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-0.240.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-0.240.14
    Equity Share Capital4.594.594.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-0.520.31
    Diluted EPS-2.30-0.520.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-0.520.31
    Diluted EPS-2.30-0.520.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Premier Synth #Premier Synthetics Processors #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am