Premier Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore, up 73.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore in December 2021 up 73.34% from Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 70.95% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 94.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

Premier Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2020.

Premier Synth shares closed at 28.60 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)