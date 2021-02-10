Premier Synth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, down 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in December 2020 down 17.67% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020 up 191.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Premier Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Premier Synth shares closed at 11.63 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)