Premier Polyfil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore, up 12.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore in September 2022 up 12.95% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 42.6% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2022 down 22.04% from Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2021.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 86.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.