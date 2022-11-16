English
    Premier Polyfil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore, up 12.95% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Polyfilm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.64 crore in September 2022 up 12.95% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 42.6% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2022 down 22.04% from Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2021.

    Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

    Premier Polyfil shares closed at 86.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Polyfilm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.6471.7264.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.6471.7264.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.8048.5438.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.050.693.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.93-2.28-1.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.205.354.83
    Depreciation1.121.051.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0014.9413.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.403.434.63
    Other Income0.150.160.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.553.594.93
    Interest0.800.650.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.752.944.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.752.944.48
    Tax0.810.741.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.942.203.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.942.203.38
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.051.61
    Diluted EPS0.931.051.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.051.61
    Diluted EPS0.931.051.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am