Premier Polyfil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore, up 62.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore in September 2021 up 62.85% from Rs. 39.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021 up 131.51% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2021 up 68.26% from Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2020.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2020.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 73.80 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.03% returns over the last 6 months and 204.33% over the last 12 months.