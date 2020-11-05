Premier Polyfil Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore, down 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore in September 2020 down 3.49% from Rs. 40.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020 up 40.38% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2020 up 18.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2019.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2019.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 21.15 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.89% over the last 12 months.