Premier Polyfil Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in September 2019 up 9.9% from Rs. 36.97 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2019 down 0% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2019 up 6.01% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2018.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2018.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 19.75 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.