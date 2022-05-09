 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Premier Polyfil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Polyfilm are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 59.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 down 70.63% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 46.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2021.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 118.55 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Premier Polyfilm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.00 71.22 59.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.00 71.22 59.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.70 43.17 30.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.89 0.84 2.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.50 1.40 2.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.03 4.89 3.60
Depreciation 1.06 1.05 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.94 15.38 14.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.88 4.49 5.66
Other Income 0.15 0.29 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.03 4.78 6.48
Interest 0.52 0.61 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.51 4.17 6.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.51 4.17 6.08
Tax 1.10 1.40 1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 2.77 4.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.41 2.77 4.80
Equity Share Capital 10.59 10.59 10.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 1.32 2.29
Diluted EPS 0.67 1.32 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 1.32 2.29
Diluted EPS 0.67 1.32 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Premier Polyfil #Premier Polyfilm #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.