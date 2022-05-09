Premier Polyfil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 59.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 down 70.63% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 46.25% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2021.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 118.55 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)