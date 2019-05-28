Premier Polyfil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.94 crore, up 40.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.94 crore in March 2019 up 40.59% from Rs. 34.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2019 up 108.33% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2019 up 42.77% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2018.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 23.30 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.08% returns over the last 6 months and -38.68% over the last 12 months.