    Premier Polyfil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.38 crore, up 0.92% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Polyfilm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.38 crore in June 2023 up 0.92% from Rs. 71.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 up 117.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 up 80.39% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022.

    Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

    Premier Polyfil shares closed at 106.40 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 8.35% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Polyfilm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.3872.4771.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.3872.4771.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1541.0548.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.272.700.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-1.09-2.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.076.245.35
    Depreciation1.271.401.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1116.9914.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.755.183.43
    Other Income0.350.330.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.105.513.59
    Interest0.720.260.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.385.252.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.385.252.94
    Tax1.600.770.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.784.482.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.784.482.20
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.141.05
    Diluted EPS2.282.141.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.141.05
    Diluted EPS2.282.141.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Premier Polyfil #Premier Polyfilm #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

