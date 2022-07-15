Premier Polyfil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore, up 82.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore in June 2022 up 82.54% from Rs. 39.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022 down 0.9% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022 up 11% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2021.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 98.10 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and 37.78% over the last 12 months.