Premier Polyfil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore, up 97.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore in June 2021 up 97.83% from Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021 up 3800% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021 up 207.35% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2020.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 75.45 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)