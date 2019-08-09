Premier Polyfil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore in June 2019 up 19.03% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2019 up 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2019 up 24.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2018.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 21.75 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.38% over the last 12 months.