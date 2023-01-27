 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Premier Polyfil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Polyfilm are:Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 71.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 10.47% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2021.
Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021. Premier Polyfil shares closed at 99.20 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.
Premier Polyfilm
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations71.0772.6471.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.0772.6471.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.9344.8043.17
Purchase of Traded Goods2.243.050.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.25-1.931.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.436.204.89
Depreciation1.361.121.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.7516.0015.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.113.404.49
Other Income0.170.150.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.283.554.78
Interest1.020.800.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.262.754.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.262.754.17
Tax1.200.811.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.061.942.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.061.942.77
Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.460.931.32
Diluted EPS1.460.931.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.460.931.32
Diluted EPS1.460.931.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 27, 2023 11:44 pm