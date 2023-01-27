Premier Polyfil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Polyfilm are:Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 71.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 10.47% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2021.
Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
|Premier Polyfil shares closed at 99.20 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.
|Premier Polyfilm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.07
|72.64
|71.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.07
|72.64
|71.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.93
|44.80
|43.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.24
|3.05
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.25
|-1.93
|1.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|6.20
|4.89
|Depreciation
|1.36
|1.12
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.75
|16.00
|15.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.11
|3.40
|4.49
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.15
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.28
|3.55
|4.78
|Interest
|1.02
|0.80
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.26
|2.75
|4.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.26
|2.75
|4.17
|Tax
|1.20
|0.81
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.06
|1.94
|2.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.06
|1.94
|2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|0.93
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|0.93
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|0.93
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|0.93
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited