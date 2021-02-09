Premier Polyfil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore, up 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.89 crore in December 2020 up 19.2% from Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020 down 2.63% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020 down 3.78% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2019.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 40.55 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)