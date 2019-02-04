Premier Polyfil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.94 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.94 crore in December 2018 up 17.01% from Rs. 33.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 down 29.86% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 down 9.28% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

Premier Polyfil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 25.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -36.87% over the last 12 months.