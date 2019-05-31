Premier Pipes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore, down 31.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.86 crore in March 2019 down 31.96% from Rs. 45.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 37.42% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 down 4.32% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2018.

Premier Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Premier Pipes shares closed at 11.90 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)