Premier Explo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore in September 2020 up 4.71% from Rs. 43.23 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2020 down 643.93% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2020 up 38.7% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2019.
Premier Explo shares closed at 120.05 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.94% returns over the last 6 months and -31.36% over the last 12 months.
|Premier Explosives
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.26
|23.02
|43.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.26
|23.02
|43.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.41
|13.93
|22.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.92
|0.77
|0.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.64
|-6.19
|-2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.19
|11.42
|12.67
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.24
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|0.18
|--
|0.20
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.90
|3.85
|7.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.76
|-2.01
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.29
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|-1.72
|1.67
|Interest
|1.72
|1.75
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.07
|-3.47
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|-9.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.01
|-3.47
|0.52
|Tax
|-2.26
|-0.99
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.75
|-2.48
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.75
|-2.48
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-2.31
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-2.31
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-2.31
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-2.31
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:13 pm