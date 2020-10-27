Premier Explo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore in September 2020 up 4.71% from Rs. 43.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2020 down 643.93% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2020 up 38.7% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2019.

Premier Explo shares closed at 118.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.08% over the last 12 months.