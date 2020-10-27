172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|premier-explo-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-45-26-crore-up-4-71-y-o-y-2-6019941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore in September 2020 up 4.71% from Rs. 43.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2020 down 643.93% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2020 up 38.7% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2019.

Premier Explo shares closed at 118.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.08% over the last 12 months.

Premier Explosives
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations45.2623.0243.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.2623.0243.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.4113.9322.56
Purchase of Traded Goods0.920.770.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.64-6.19-2.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1911.4212.67
Depreciation1.251.241.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses0.18--0.20
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.903.857.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.76-2.011.35
Other Income0.040.290.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.80-1.721.67
Interest1.721.751.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.07-3.470.52
Exceptional Items-9.08----
P/L Before Tax-8.01-3.470.52
Tax-2.26-0.99-0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.75-2.481.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.75-2.481.06
Equity Share Capital10.7510.7510.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.34-2.310.98
Diluted EPS-5.34-2.310.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.34-2.310.98
Diluted EPS-5.34-2.310.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Premier Explo #Premier Explosives #Results

