Premier Explo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore, down 42.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore in March 2020 down 42.02% from Rs. 58.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 down 188.85% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2020 down 177.36% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019.
Premier Explo shares closed at 109.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -45.75% over the last 12 months.
|Premier Explosives
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.97
|28.93
|58.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.97
|28.93
|58.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.96
|18.46
|35.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.21
|0.95
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.16
|-3.60
|-0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.54
|12.69
|9.82
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.26
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|0.26
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.12
|6.65
|8.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-7.48
|3.85
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.22
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-7.26
|4.44
|Interest
|1.84
|1.68
|1.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.43
|-8.94
|2.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.43
|-8.94
|2.85
|Tax
|-4.93
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.50
|-9.02
|2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.50
|-9.02
|2.81
|Equity Share Capital
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-8.39
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-8.39
|2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-8.39
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-8.39
|2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm