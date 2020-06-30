Premier Explo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore, down 42.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore in March 2020 down 42.02% from Rs. 58.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 down 188.85% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2020 down 177.36% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019.

Premier Explo shares closed at 109.85 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -45.75% over the last 12 months.