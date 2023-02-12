Premier Explo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.