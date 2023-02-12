Premier Explo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

Premier Explo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Read More

Premier Explo shares closed at 397.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.24% over the last 12 months.