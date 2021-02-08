MARKET NEWS

Premier Explo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore, up 68.66% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 11:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore in December 2020 up 68.66% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020 up 42.27% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020 up 40.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2019.

Premier Explo shares closed at 166.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.12% returns over the last 6 months and 13.04% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations48.7945.2628.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations48.7945.2628.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.1315.4118.46
Purchase of Traded Goods0.990.920.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.039.64-3.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.9111.1912.69
Depreciation1.281.251.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses--0.18--
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.403.906.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.972.76-7.48
Other Income0.130.040.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.842.80-7.26
Interest2.031.721.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.871.07-8.94
Exceptional Items0.00-9.08--
P/L Before Tax-6.87-8.01-8.94
Tax-1.66-2.260.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.21-5.75-9.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.21-5.75-9.02
Equity Share Capital10.7510.7510.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.85-5.34-8.39
Diluted EPS-4.85-5.34-8.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.85-5.34-8.39
Diluted EPS-4.85-5.34-8.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Premier Explo #Premier Explosives #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:11 pm

