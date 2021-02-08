Premier Explo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore, up 68.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore in December 2020 up 68.66% from Rs. 28.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020 up 42.27% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020 up 40.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2019.

Premier Explo shares closed at 166.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.12% returns over the last 6 months and 13.04% over the last 12 months.