Premier Explo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 54.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2022 down 16.57% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in September 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2021.

Premier Explo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2021.

Premier Explo shares closed at 478.65 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.30% returns over the last 6 months and 102.82% over the last 12 months.