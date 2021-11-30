Premier Explo Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.82 crore in September 2021 up 20.96% from Rs. 45.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021 up 154.39% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2021 up 95.85% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2020.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.28 in September 2020.

Premier Explo shares closed at 254.70 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.11% returns over the last 6 months and 78.30% over the last 12 months.