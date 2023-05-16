Premier Explo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.32 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.32 crore in March 2023 down 13.45% from Rs. 60.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 649.67% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2023 up 85.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Premier Explo shares closed at 430.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.68% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.