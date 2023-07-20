English
    Premier Explo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in June 2023 up 19.66% from Rs. 51.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2023 up 541.54% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2023 up 171.79% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

    Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

    Premier Explo shares closed at 889.55 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 127.94% returns over the last 6 months and 159.08% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Explosives
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.9552.3251.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.9552.3251.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5426.3029.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.474.810.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.03-9.12-6.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1613.3911.95
    Depreciation2.702.472.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.178.729.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.955.753.43
    Other Income0.300.140.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.265.893.87
    Interest2.812.732.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.453.161.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.453.161.81
    Tax3.190.720.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.262.451.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.262.451.30
    Minority Interest---0.02-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.262.411.29
    Equity Share Capital10.7510.7510.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.682.241.20
    Diluted EPS7.682.241.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.682.241.20
    Diluted EPS7.682.241.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

