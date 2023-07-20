Premier Explo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in June 2023 up 19.66% from Rs. 51.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2023 up 541.54% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2023 up 171.79% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

Premier Explo shares closed at 889.55 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 127.94% returns over the last 6 months and 159.08% over the last 12 months.