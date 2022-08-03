 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Premier Explo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.77 crore, up 58.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.77 crore in June 2022 up 58.17% from Rs. 32.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2021.

Premier Explo shares closed at 331.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.

Premier Explosives
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.77 60.45 32.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.77 60.45 32.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.91 28.16 18.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.93 0.53 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.16 4.99 -9.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.95 11.48 11.53
Depreciation 2.37 2.27 2.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.35 11.50 5.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.43 1.52 3.49
Other Income 0.45 0.71 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.87 2.23 3.55
Interest 2.06 1.94 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.81 0.29 1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.81 0.29 1.76
Tax 0.52 0.18 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.30 0.11 1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.30 0.11 1.28
Minority Interest -0.01 0.21 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.29 0.32 1.28
Equity Share Capital 10.75 10.75 10.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.30 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.30 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.30 1.19
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.30 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

