Premier Explo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.77 crore, up 58.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.77 crore in June 2022 up 58.17% from Rs. 32.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2021.

Premier Explo shares closed at 331.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.