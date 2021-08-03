Premier Explo Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.73 crore, up 41.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.73 crore in June 2021 up 41.83% from Rs. 23.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 152.51% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021 up 1538.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in June 2020.

Premier Explo shares closed at 226.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)