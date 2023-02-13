Premier Explo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.