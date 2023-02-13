English
    Premier Explo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 26.31% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 26.31% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

    Premier Explosives
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.3060.6450.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.3060.6450.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3428.1319.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.780.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.192.785.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2712.3311.33
    Depreciation2.582.402.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--0.14--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.749.279.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.114.812.10
    Other Income0.780.800.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.895.612.87
    Interest2.141.981.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.753.631.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.753.631.15
    Tax0.111.020.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.642.600.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.642.600.61
    Minority Interest---0.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.642.580.61
    Equity Share Capital10.7510.7510.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.582.400.57
    Diluted EPS0.582.400.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.582.420.57
    Diluted EPS0.582.400.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited