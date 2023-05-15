English
    Premier Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 82.39% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Premier Cap shares closed at 3.98 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.24% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.140.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.140.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.140.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.03-0.19
    Equity Share Capital3.713.713.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:27 pm