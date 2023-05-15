Premier Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 24.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 82.39% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 84.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Premier Cap shares closed at 3.98 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.24% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months.