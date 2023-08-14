Premier Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 26.77% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 35.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Premier Cap shares closed at 3.52 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.