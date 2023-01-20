 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Premier Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 92.16% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 92.16% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 169.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Premier Cap shares closed at 5.78 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and -53.16% over the last 12 months.

Premier Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.13 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.13 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.13 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.02
Other Income -- 0.00 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.02 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.02 0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.71 3.71 3.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm