Premier Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 92.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 92.16% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 169.83% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Premier Cap shares closed at 5.78 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and -53.16% over the last 12 months.