    Premco Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, down 44.73% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in September 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 24.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 47.51% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 47.29% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2021.

    Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.12 in September 2021.

    Premco Global shares closed at 376.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.

    Premco Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3420.6024.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3420.6024.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.668.6710.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.931.691.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.330.231.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.093.203.35
    Depreciation0.640.640.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.414.273.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.941.912.88
    Other Income0.560.440.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.502.353.61
    Interest0.120.140.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.382.213.42
    Exceptional Items0.20--0.29
    P/L Before Tax1.582.213.70
    Tax0.350.421.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.241.792.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.241.792.35
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.745.427.12
    Diluted EPS3.745.427.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.745.427.12
    Diluted EPS3.745.427.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm