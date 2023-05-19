Premco Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, down 9.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in March 2023 down 9.37% from Rs. 18.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2023 up 56.38% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 up 33.64% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2022.

Premco Global shares closed at 369.25 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.47% over the last 12 months.