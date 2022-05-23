Premco Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.32 crore, down 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.32 crore in March 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 124.49% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 up 22.93% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

Premco Global shares closed at 391.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.31% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.