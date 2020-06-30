Premco Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore in March 2020 down 17.31% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2020 down 68.73% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 down 312.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
Premco Global shares closed at 82.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.
|Premco Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.38
|10.67
|11.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.38
|10.67
|11.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.02
|3.87
|4.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.70
|1.23
|1.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.98
|0.87
|0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.71
|2.21
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.72
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.88
|2.87
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-1.59
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.87
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|-0.72
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.22
|0.27
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-0.99
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.22
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.40
|-1.21
|-0.69
|Tax
|-0.71
|-0.31
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.69
|-0.91
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.69
|-0.91
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.62
|-2.64
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.62
|-2.64
|-2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.62
|-2.64
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.62
|-2.64
|-2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm