Premco Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.38 crore in March 2020 down 17.31% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2020 down 68.73% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 down 312.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

Premco Global shares closed at 82.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.