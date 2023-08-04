Premco Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in June 2023 down 27.66% from Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2023 up 4.26% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2022.

Premco Global shares closed at 365.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.