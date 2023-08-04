English
    Premco Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 27.66% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in June 2023 down 27.66% from Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2023 up 4.26% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.35% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

    Premco Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2022.

    Premco Global shares closed at 365.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.

    Premco Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.9016.6020.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.9016.6020.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.085.998.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.630.731.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.84-0.930.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.323.313.20
    Depreciation0.600.740.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.713.564.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.403.211.91
    Other Income1.150.410.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.553.632.35
    Interest0.160.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.393.482.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.393.482.21
    Tax0.530.810.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.872.671.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.872.671.79
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.658.075.42
    Diluted EPS5.658.075.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.658.075.42
    Diluted EPS5.658.075.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Premco Global #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

