Premco Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 38.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2020 down 38.04% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 126.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 56.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019.

Premco Global shares closed at 91.90 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.