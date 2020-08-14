Premco Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 38.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premco Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2020 down 38.04% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 126.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 56.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019.
Premco Global shares closed at 91.90 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.
|Premco Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.63
|9.38
|10.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.63
|9.38
|10.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.81
|6.02
|4.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.62
|0.70
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.04
|-1.98
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|2.77
|2.31
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.57
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|3.88
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-2.57
|-1.07
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.39
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-2.18
|0.64
|Interest
|0.18
|0.22
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-2.40
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|0.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-2.40
|0.24
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.71
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-1.69
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-1.69
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-5.62
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-5.62
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-5.62
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-5.62
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm