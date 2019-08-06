Premco Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in June 2019 down 37% from Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 92.76% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019 down 74.46% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2018.

Premco Global shares closed at 81.95 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -59.23% returns over the last 6 months and -65.15% over the last 12 months.